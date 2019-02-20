OSCARS

Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist

When asked for his number one makeup tip, Oscars makeup head Bruce Grayson stuck to the basics.

The Oscars are the Super Bowl for celebrity glam squads, a day when everybody brings their A-game from the red carpet to the winner's podium.

Bruce Grayson runs the makeup department for the Academy Awards, and he's the final person presenters see before they head onstage. He said it usually takes 45 minutes to do each star's makeup, but a touchup can take less than 30 seconds.

When asked for his biggest makeup pro tip, Grayson stuck to the basics: "You want to get the foundation right. To me, foundation is everything. It's the bricks and mortar of makeup."

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

MORE OSCARS FUN

OSCARS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
