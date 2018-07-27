EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3221986" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUMMER'S COMING: The Big Rivers Water Park in New Caney just picked up more funds to help complete construction in time for its big grand opening.

Another delay was announced for the opening of Grand Texas Theme Parks in New Caney."We appreciate that the Houston area has waited a long time for Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park to open, and we want to give you the best experience possible," Communications director Jessica Marquez said in a statement."Our Operations Team is eager to provide our unique attractions. We are working with suppliers from at least six different nations, specialized contractors from a dozen states and construction teams from all over Texas, working through inclement weather, scorching heat and thousands of truck deliveries, to create Houston's newest attraction, Marquez said.The developer of the new theme park, Monty Galland, said, "We've had crews here daily and around the clock trying to get this done, but we want to make sure that when we open it's as special an event for the public as it is for every member of the Big Rivers team. We value the public's patience, and we will make the parks available as soon as possible."So hang in there: Eyewitness News will continue to check and bring updates once we have more information.