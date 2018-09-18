EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3239437" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at the rodeo's most-attended concerts.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials announced that Texas singer-songwriters Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett will open for country music icon George Strait during his concert-only performance on Sunday, March 17, the final night of the 2019 Rodeo.The 2019 rodeo will run for 21 days -- Monday, Feb. 25 -- Sunday, March 17. Strait will perform on the final night, marking his 30th RODEOHOUSTON performance."We are proud to close out the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with three of the Lone Star State's most influential music artists," said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. "Bringing both Robert Earl Keen and Lyle Lovett back to the RODEOHOUSTON stage for a Texas-sized performance with George Strait will be an incredible experience for our fans."Strait will return to RODEOHOUSTON on Sunday, March 17, for a full-length evening concert in NRG Stadium. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be the only Texas performance for Strait in 2019. Opening acts will be announced at a later date. There is no rodeo performance scheduled before the concert, however, all activities on the grounds including shopping and dining areas, carnival, livestock and horse show competitions, and other exhibits and attractions at NRG Park will be open to the public on March 17.The remaining 2019 RODEOHOUSTON entertainment schedule will be announced in early January. Individual tickets for all RODEOHOUSTON performances, including the George Strait concert-only performance, will go on sale in early January 2019. A limited amount of season tickets will go on sale to the public on Aug. 1, 2018.More than 35 years ago, George Strait debuted at RODEOHOUSTON. Since then, he has become a household name with 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums, the most in all of country music, and 60 No. 1 singles.In 1996, Strait was inducted into the RODEOHOUSTON Star Trail of Fame in recognition of his musical contributions to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. He is one of only eight artists to receive this award since the first entertainer performance in 1942.