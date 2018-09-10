ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for third time

EMBED </>More Videos

"Grease" star Olivia Newton-John is using her diagnosis to fuel her own campaign to change marijuana laws. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Olivia Newton-John says she has been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades.

The four-time Grammy winner, who will turn 70 on Sept. 26, told Australian news program "Sunday Night" doctors found a tumor in her lower back in 2017.

Newton-John says she's "treating it naturally and doing really well."

The "Grease" star says for pain, she is taking cannabis oil, made from marijuana her husband grows in California. She has undergone radiation treatments and has cut sugar out of her diet.

She said, "I believe I will win over it."

She said she hopes her native Australia will legalize medical marijuana.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, undergoing a partial mastectomy and reconstruction. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthealthcancercelebrityu.s. & worldaustraliamarijuanaCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Dancing doctor helps bring smiles to children's hospital patients
Cirque Du Soleil show cancelled after audience sprayed with oil
John Legend is first black man to earn an EGOT
SPONSORED: Ram Texas Trivia
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Chances increasing for tropical depression in the Gulf
Tropical moisture will produce heavy rain throughout the week
Florence rapidly strengthens into a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Florence captured on camera from space station
Indictment likely for couple who allegedly spent GoFundMe cash
Fans chant 'build the wall' at high school football game
Photo captures cute bond between boy and stranger
Houston mom of 6 reportedly disappears in middle of night
Show More
Puppy recovering after being exposed to methamphetamine
Apparent crack pipe vending machines pop up in New York
Lilly Pulitzer semi-annual sale begins with a crash
Subway says goodbye to $5 Footlong
Del Frisco's Grille marks closing with half off drinks
More News