NOW HIRING! Jobs are up for grabs at Big Rivers water park

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The summer's big attraction Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park is looking to fill a lot of jobs for folks age 16 and up.The company is hiring employees for the summer season in a job fair on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers should enter at Gate 1.According to the New Caney park's Facebook page, positions up for grabs include lifeguards, cashiers, zip line attendants and rope course attendants. Those applying for lifeguard positions should bring swim wear.The park posted, "Come out and meet our team directors and get a glimpse of the park before it opens!"The 40-acre Big Rivers water park boasts several rides and a lazy river. It's the first phase of the 632-acre Grand Texas entertainment venue located at Highway 242 and Highway 59.