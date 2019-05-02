Arts & Entertainment

NOW HIRING! Jobs are up for grabs at Big Rivers water park

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- The summer's big attraction Big Rivers Waterpark and Gator Bayou Adventure Park is looking to fill a lot of jobs for folks age 16 and up.

The company is hiring employees for the summer season in a job fair on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Job seekers should enter at Gate 1.

According to the New Caney park's Facebook page, positions up for grabs include lifeguards, cashiers, zip line attendants and rope course attendants. Those applying for lifeguard positions should bring swim wear.

The park posted, "Come out and meet our team directors and get a glimpse of the park before it opens!"

The 40-acre Big Rivers water park boasts several rides and a lazy river. It's the first phase of the 632-acre Grand Texas entertainment venue located at Highway 242 and Highway 59.

RELATED STORIES:
SkyDrone13 gets a sneak peek of Gator Bayou Adventure Park
Mayor backs Travis Scott's idea to bring new amusement park to Houston

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew caneytexas newsamusement parkjobs
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News