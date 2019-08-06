Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dies

NEW YORK -- Toni Morrison, the American novelist awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1993, has died at the age of 88.Publisher Alfred A. Knopf says Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.The cause of death was not immediately known.Morrison was the first black woman to receive the Nobel literature prize, awarded in 1993. The Swedish academy hailed her use of language and her "visionary force."The author of eleven novels, from The Bluest Eye (1970) to God Help the Child (2015), she also received the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for the novel, Beloved (1987), in which a mother makes a tragic choice to murder her baby to save the girl from slavery.The novel was adapted into a film of the same name (starring Oprah Winfrey and Danny Glover).She made her debut as a novelist in 1970, gaining the attention of both critics and a wider audience for her epic power, unerring ear for dialogue, and her poetically-charged and richly-expressive depictions of Black America.Morrison was born Chloe Anthony Wofford, in 1931 in Lorain, Ohio. She studied humanities at Howard and Cornell Universities, followed by an academic career at Texas Southern University, Howard University, Yale, and finally as a chair at Princeton University.She retired in 2006.President Barack Obama presented Morrison with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.*** BREAKING NEWS***MORE INFORMATION AS SOOIN AS IT BECOMES AVAILABLE***