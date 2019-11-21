Arts & Entertainment

Grammy nominations: Nipsey Hussle nominated for 3 posthumous Grammy awards 8 months after murder

LOS ANGELES -- The Grammy nominees have been announced and it's a bittersweet honor for murdered rapper Nipsey Hussle.

He received three posthumous nominations.

His song "Racks In the Middle" is up for best rap performance and best rap song.

"Higher" - a collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend that was one of the last songs Hussle recorded - is nominated for best rap/sung performance.

Nipsey was shot and killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles' Hyde Park neighborhood on March 31.

Police later arrested Eric R. Holder, Jr.

Holder and Hussle allegedly had a discussion or argument in front of the store that day, and Holder returned a short time later and started shooting, according to police.

A judge earlier this month confirmed Holder will go to trial, rejecting a defense motion to dismiss the case.

MORE: Murals in Los Angeles breathe life into rapper's legacy
EMBED More News Videos

Along busy highways, on the sides of buildings and inside a school basketball court, more than 50 colorful murals of Nipsey Hussle have popped up in Los Angeles since the beloved rapper and community activist was gunned down outside his clothing store.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesrap musicaward showsrappergrammy award
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston's 'Be Someone' graffiti over I-45 becomes 'Be Sus'
Lawsuit alleges Turkey Leg Hut releases "noxious pollutants"
In-N-Out burger sets opening date for Houston-area debut
Human trafficking survivor from Katy visits White House
1 shot in apparent NW Harris County road rage incident
Former HPD officers at center of botched raid arrested by FBI
Camera found in Texas elementary boy's bathroom
Show More
Boy, 10, dies after being shot in stands at HS football game
Memorial City Mall now has new tech to help blind shoppers
Teen shot in Santa Fe HS tragedy signs to play college baseball
AMA calls for ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
Step onto your favorite movie set at Movietopia!
More TOP STORIES News