Nipsey Hussle memorial to be held at Staples Center on Thursday

LOS ANGELES -- A memorial in honor of slain rapper Nipsey Hussle has been scheduled to be held Thursday at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, Eyewitness News has learned.Details about the planned service were not immediately available.The 33-year-old Hussle, a beloved community activist in his native South Los Angeles and beyond, was gunned down March 31 in front of his clothing store near the intersection Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Two other men were wounded in the shooting.A manhunt ensued, culminating in the arrest of 29-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. The suspect was being held on $5 million bail after pleading not guilty Thursday to charges of murder and attempted murder.Holder's defense attorney, Christopher Darden, who gained nationwide fame as part of the prosecution team at O.J. Simpson's 1995 murder trial, did not dispute the bail amount.If convicted as charged, Holder faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison. He's expected to be due back in court May 10 for a hearing to determine if there's enough evidence for him to stand trial.Police say Holder and Hussle had a discussion or argument in front of the Marathon clothing store. Holder left and then returned a short time later and started shooting, police say.The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. While Holder is described as a gang member, the motive is believed to be a personal dispute, not gang-related.Police said Hussle and the two other victims were standing outside the store in the parking lot when the shooting occurred.The 33-year-old rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his studio debut "Victory Lap."Hussle opened the clothing store in June 2017. He was described as someone who was working to improve the community where he grew up and had reached out to Los Angeles officials to work on ways to reduce gang violence.