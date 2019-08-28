Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android

Nintendo says "Mario Kart Tour" will hit the App Store and Google Play on September 25.Nintendo released a beta version of the game for Android users earlier this year.The courses will be inspired by "real-world locations as well as Mario Kart series favorites," according to Nintendo. The game will also have a variety of drivers, karts and gliders that can be collected and upgraded.Mario Kart fans can pre-register now to get the game when it launches. It will be free to download with some in-app purchases.