nintendo

Nintendo bringing Mario Kart to iPhone, Android

Nintendo says "Mario Kart Tour" will hit the App Store and Google Play on September 25.

Nintendo released a beta version of the game for Android users earlier this year.

RELATED: Nintendo game from 1987 sold for $9k at auction

The courses will be inspired by "real-world locations as well as Mario Kart series favorites," according to Nintendo. The game will also have a variety of drivers, karts and gliders that can be collected and upgraded.

Mario Kart fans can pre-register now to get the game when it launches. It will be free to download with some in-app purchases.

See more stories on Nintendo.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbuzzworthynintendoandroidiphonevideo gamefun stuff
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NINTENDO
Nintendo game from 1987 sold for $9k at auction
Nintendo releasing Lite version of Switch
3D video game helps kids with vision screening
Man discovers never-released Nintendo wrestling game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect plunges stolen U-Haul truck into pond, deputies say
Tropical Storm Dorian could hit Florida as a hurricane
Minor league pitcher's family, including toddler, murdered
Some rain and heat relief this week
College Board to replace SAT 'adversity score' on admissions test
Houston Idol 2019: Winners could get Silver Tickets!
Parents brace for possible re-zoning battles as districts grow
Show More
J.J. Watt offers a chance to win $100,000 and a brand new truck
THE 60: Costco's first China store forced to close amid frenzy
Man feels 'betrayed' after ex-wife charged with bigamy
Toddler killed by falling store display at shopping mall
VIDEO: Colo. couple fights off mother bear, cubs
More TOP STORIES News