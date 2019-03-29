Arts & Entertainment

Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after marrying girlfriend Erika Koike

Actor Nicolas Cage poses at the premiere of "Mandy" during the 2018 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 19, 2018 (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Actor Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment just four days after marrying his girlfriend in Las Vegas.

Cage and makeup artist Erika Koike received their marriage license on Saturday.

However, the 55-year-old actor submitted an application for annulment on Thursday.

It is unclear how long the two have been dating.

Cage has been married three other times, first to actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.

He was also married to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004, and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

Cage and Kim have a 13-year-old son, Kal-El. Cage also has a 28-year-old son, Weston, with his ex-girlfriend Christina Fulton.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentcelebrity weddingswedding
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LIVE TRAFFIC: Deadly 18-wheeler crash shuts down Eastex Fwy
Papa John's driver shot to death minutes after pizza delivery
Ryan Seacrest's most emotional moment on radio
Teen gets 55 acceptance letters, $1.3 million in scholarships
Couple finds hidden camera in Airbnb rental
DoorDash driver sips milkshake before delivery
Walgreens to sell cannabis-based creams, patches, sprays
Show More
Teen in custody after crashing truck into house in SW Houston
The 60: Titans owner: 'Hard no' on Texans getting Oilers colors
FBI searching for man who robbed 3 banks in 5 weeks
Woman gets 2 to 8 years in prison in butt injection death
Last perfect March Madness bracket busted
More TOP STORIES News