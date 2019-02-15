ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Nickelodeon to bring back '90s show 'All That'

Nick is bringing back this old-school show.

Remember the show "All That"?

Nickelodeon is bringing back the kids sketch comedy show.

Original cast member Kenan Thompson will be the show's executive producer.

The new version of the beloved '90s show will feature an all-new cast, but will also feature the original gang.

Nickelodeon has also announced they are developing a Spongebob spinoff, but details on that were not released yet.
