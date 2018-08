Maddie Poppe was just crowned the most recentlast month, and now the show is revving up for a new season.The show on Wednesday announced where and when auditions will take place for the next season.You can audition online, in-person at one of the tour dates or both. Visit American Idol's audition website for information about how to audition online Here's the full list. The show said that dates are subject to change.Orlando, FL - August 25San Diego, CA - August 25Chattanooga, TN - August 28Scottsdale, AZ - August 28Charlotte, NC - August 31Albuquerque, NM - August 31Seattle, WA - August 31Boise, ID - September 2Richmond, VA - September 3Plano, TX - September 3Houston, TX - September 4Austin, TX - September 6Philadelphia, PA - September 6Oklahoma City, OK - September 6Buffalo, NY - September 9Kansas City, MO - September 9Shreveport, LA - September 9Columbus, OH - September 12Little Rock, AK - September 12Charleston, WV - September 15You can register ahead of time for an in-person audition by visiting American Idol's audition website