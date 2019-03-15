Arts & Entertainment

Chance the Rapper expecting 2nd child with new wife Kirsten Corley

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Chance the Rapper had more happy news to share Thursday.

Days after marrying longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley in Newport Beach, California, the Chicago native announced on Instagram that the couple are expecting.

Chance and Kirsten are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Kensli.
"We pregnant again. Its (sic) a girl," the rapper shared on Instagram.



"New baby droppin (sic) September," the announcement's caption read.

Several days prior to the couple's weekend wedding, Chance shared the story of how he and Kirsten met when he was 9 years old.

The rapper said his mother took him to an office party where three young girls who were singing 'Destiny's Child' songs. One of those little girls was his future wife.







Chance said his father encouraged him to start dancing, but he held off.
"Its cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I ain't wanna jump the gun. So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later it's happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I'm gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny," Chance wrote.
