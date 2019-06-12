Steven Spielberg is creating a new horror series you can only watch at night.
The series is for the new mobile-focused streaming service, Quibi -- short for quick bites.
Spielberg asked engineers to make his show only available to view after midnight. The working title is "Spielberg After Dark."
Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, a former Disney studio chief, said Spielberg has written five or six short episodes called "chapters." He called the show "creepy" and "super-scary."
Both men co-founded Dreamworks pictures along with David Geffen.
Quibi is set to launch in April 2020.
New Steven Spielberg horror series can only be streamed at night
ENTERTAINMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News