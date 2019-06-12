entertainment

New Steven Spielberg horror series can only be streamed at night

Steven Spielberg is creating a new horror series you can only watch at night.

The series is for the new mobile-focused streaming service, Quibi -- short for quick bites.

Spielberg asked engineers to make his show only available to view after midnight. The working title is "Spielberg After Dark."

Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg, a former Disney studio chief, said Spielberg has written five or six short episodes called "chapters." He called the show "creepy" and "super-scary."

Both men co-founded Dreamworks pictures along with David Geffen.

Quibi is set to launch in April 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentsteven spielberg
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Never-released photos of James Dean's fatal crash up for auction
'The Rock' visits Hawaii protesters as envoy prepares talks
Sylvester Stallone working on new 'Rocky' film, TV prequel
Krispy Kreme opens redesigned shop with doughnut-infused ice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News