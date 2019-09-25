jeopardy

New 'Jeopardy!' champ Jason Zuffranieri could be the next James Holzhauer

Watch out 'Jeopardy James,' there's a new champ skyrocketing to huge success and he's currently on an impressive winning streak.

Jason Zuffranieri is now in third place on the all-time money list.

The 42-year-old math teacher from Albuquerque locked in his 18th straight victory Tuesday night bringing his winnings to more than half a million dollars.

RELATED:'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek opens up about spirituality as he faces latest cancer setback

But when he thinks about the notoriety that comes with the title of champion, 'Jeopardy Jason' is staying humble.

"I'm not in the class of those guys at all or any of the big names that are in there," said Zuffranieri. "I think when things are all over, I'll just kind of sit back and it'll kind of sink in."

RELATED: 'Jeopardy!' James Holzhauer: How does current contestant compare to Ken Jennings?

Jason also shared a little secret to his success: a toilet paper roll.

He says it has the same look and feel of an actual Jeopardy buzzer, so it helped him with practicing for the show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentalex trebekgame showjeopardy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JEOPARDY
Alex Trebek opens up about spirituality, health
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
'Jeopardy!' holds tryout in Houston where it has a new timeslot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple killed in front of home as they returned from hospital
Semi driver who swerved to avoid dead cow spills load on US-90
Hit-and-run driver kills homeless couple sleeping under bridge
I-10 bridge over San Jacinto River reopens after Imelda
Transcript released: Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
Watch as 5-year-old narrowly escapes charging coyote in yard
Show More
ABC13's Morning News
Carjacker steals couple's U-Haul before killing their dog
THE 60: Buc-ee's gas station coffee ranked best in Texas, U.S.
HCC students can now get paid while attending classes
Chemist sues chemical plant over racial harassment claims
More TOP STORIES News