TELEVISION

'GMA Day' details: Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour starting Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the 'GMA' host table in a brand new third hour of 'Good Morning America.'

Starting Monday, two familiar faces will be at the GMA host table in a brand new third hour of Good Morning America.

Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will helm GMA Day on weekday afternoons starting September 10.

GMA Day, which was previously announced as the replacement for The Chew, will air at 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT/PT.



"I cannot wait to kick things off with you," Strahan told Haines in an announcement video released over the summer, adding to viewers, "We want you guys to join us so we can make every day an amazing GMA Day."

Haines wrote on her Instagram that leaving her co-host seat on The View is bittersweet.

"I LOVE my View family, but don't worry, my brand new *view* is literally down the street," she wrote. "Not even sure I can find the words to adequately express how excited I am to sit next to @michaelstrahan as we embark on this new journey."

In Haines' absence, Abby Huntsman has joined The View as a co-host.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionABCgood morning americamichael strahanABC News
TELEVISION
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Full schedule: 31 Nights of Halloween
'Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on 'job shaming'
Actors defend 'Cosby Show' regular's 2nd job at Trader Joe's
More television
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
New images of 'Captain Marvel' show Brie Larson in costume
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job
Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for escapee from Harris Co. courthouse
4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Cincinnati bank
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence could threaten East Coast
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
4 cars destroyed, 2 damaged in fires at Pasadena apartments
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
Show More
Rocks, debris and metal: Dodging hazards on Houston roads
Fake check scam on the rise and targeting young people
WEEKEND GRIDLOCK: Crews to close 288 to tear down old ramps
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Suspect takes puff from asthma inhaler during wild chase
More News