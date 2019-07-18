Arts & Entertainment

New details about where Beyonce filmed 'Spirit' music video for 'Lion King' soundtrack

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. -- Sometimes it takes a little secrecy to make on-screen magic.

The Southern California town of Apple Valley just revealed the role it played in Beyonce's music video for a song on "The Lion King" soundtrack. The city of Apple Valley says Beyonce and a massive crew shot parts of the "Spirit" music video at Horsemen's Center Park on July 1.

The city couldn't talk about it until now.



The music video has been viewed more than 9 million times on YouTube.

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

