New cinema Rooftop Cinema Club now open in Uptown

Photo: Rooftop Cinema Club/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cinema has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Rooftop Cinema Club, the newcomer is located at 1700 Post Oak Blvd., Floor 5, in Uptown. The cinema venue chain started in London in 2011 and has since gone international.

The rooftop venue offers lawn chairs to lounge in while you watch both cult classics and recent blockbusters. You're equipped with wireless headphones in order to hear the movie over ambient noise. It has snacks like hot dogs and popcorn, as well as a full bar.

Rooftop Cinema Club currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Jeanette P., who was the first to review it on October 3, wrote, "Great open air theater with amazing views of Houston's galleria skyline and sunsets. Full bar with signature cocktails, gourmet popcorn and local hot dogs from Good Dog Houston, the outdoor theater will be the hottest thing in the city this fall. Playing everything from cult classics to recent blockbusters, there's a film for everyone. Lounge in the deck chairs with your wireless headphones on while taking in the great views and iconic films."

Zenetta P. noted, "It has good food from Good Dog Houston with their gourmet hot dogs (they have tofu options!). But if you're not into hot dogs, the unlimited popcorn should do you just fine. The full bar has mixed drinks available, but they also sell bottles of wine, which, of course, is never a bad decision."

Rooftop Cinema Club is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
