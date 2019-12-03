marvel

New 'Black Widow' trailer: Watch trailer for 24th Marvel Cinematic Universe film here

LOS ANGELES -- Marvel fans, here's your first look at "Black Widow."

The first teaser trailer for the 24th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe dropped overnight. In it, star Scarlett Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff says she "has lived a lot of lives" but is "done running from her past."

"Black Widow," which marks the start of the MCU's Phase Four, takes place between "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Infinity War." The Cate Shortland-directed spy thriller also stars David Harbour as Alexei/The Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O.T. Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina.



Marvel announced the film this summer during San Diego Comic-Con and hasn't said much about it since. Johansson, though, let a few details slip about her character's journey in an interview with Entertainment Weekly: "[Natasha] really is in a dark place where she's got no one to call and nowhere to go. She's really grappling with her own self. When something huge explodes and all the pieces are landing, you have that moment of stillness where you don't know what to do next - that's the moment that she's in. In that moment, you actually have to face yourself."

"Black Widow" hits theaters in the United States on May 1, 2020.

Florence Pugh, O. T. Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz and Scarlett Johansson participate during the "Black Widow" portion of the Marvel panel during Comic-Con on July 20, 2019, in San Diego.



The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmovie newsdisneymarveltrailersscarlett johansson
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARVEL
Marvel Hero Project honors girl who helps people with Alzheimer's
First Marvel Comics issue sells in Texas for $1.26 million
First look at 'Pick of the Litter' docu-series on Disney+
Deals and discounts on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Robbers stab multiple victims in 4 scenes along Brays Bayou: HPD
Tejano singer who's a registered sex offender sets comeback tour
Sealy ISD student has suspected case of bacterial meningitis
Dress in layers! Chilly morning with warming temps
Anonymous donor pays off Conroe ISD students' lunch debt
ABC13's Morning News
Houston chef cooks like a local on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Show More
USPS truck loses large crates of priority mail on I-69
Texans star played game with heavy heart after grandpa's funeral
2 men and juvenile accused of robbing, assaulting elderly women
Score great vacation deals on Travel Tuesday
Man posed as doctor and raped student, prosecutors say
More TOP STORIES News