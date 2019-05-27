Arts & Entertainment

New "Batman: The Ride" has two 90-degree free falls

VALLEJO, California -- "Batman: The Ride" opened Saturday at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Some lucky fans got a sneak preview.

The roller coaster stands at 120 feet tall and boasts two 90-degree free falls, giving riders a sense of weightlessness.

The most unique feature is the coaster's cars, which use momentum to send riders flipping head over heels and keeping them guessing.

The first impressions were positive.

"See, the other rides here are fun, but you kind of know what's going on because of the track in front of you. But this one you don't know when you're going to flip, and I think that's kind of unique."

RELATED: New photos inside 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland released

Another rider, Daniel Gentile had a different take.

"It's definitely a crazy ride... You'll want to throw up after," he said.

ABC7 News Anchor Jessica Castro was invited to take a ride Friday, but unfortunately, the roller coaster malfunctioned before she was able to get a ride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniaamusement ridesix flagsroller coasteramusement parkbuzzworthyfun stuffbatman
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News