Google Chrome, Netflix team up to launch 'Netflix Party' during virus pandemic

You may be social distancing at home but you can still have a watch party with your friends on Netflix.

It's called "Netflix Party".

The streaming service teamed up with Google Chrome to create a web browser extension that allows you to watch a movie and chat with friends from separate locations.

COVID-19 NEWS: Coronaviruses cases confirmed in all 50 states; US death toll surpasses 100

To get started, users need to download the Chrome web extension, start streaming a show on Netflix and then click the "NP" icon that appears in the tool bar.

The icon will provide a web link that you can share with anyone.

Netflix will sync the show or movie on all platforms and a chat room window will appear where viewers can send messages to each other.

For the extension to work, all parties will need to download the Chrome extension.
