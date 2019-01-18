Music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

From indie rock to tribute bands, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Amen Dunes
Amen Dunes is an indie rock group made up of Damon McMahon and a rotating cast of collaborators. Catch McMahon's solo act as he plays tracks from his latest studio album, "Freedom."
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.
Where: Rockefellers, 3620 Washington Ave.
Price: $15 (General Admission - Advance)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Po' Up and Paint : Doormat Edition (Trap & Paint)
At this fun pop-up event, you'll have the chance to paint doormats in one of three designs, all while sipping on a BYO beverage and listening to some trap music. General admission is just $10 if you are not going to paint a doormat, but still want to hear some great tunes and have access the the many vendors on site.
When: Sunday, Jan. 20, 2-5 p.m.
Where: Richmond Studios, 6238 Richmond Ave.
Price: $10 (General admission (no doormat painting)); $35 (Did You Call First Doormat); $35 (Get Tah Steppin Doormat). More ticket options available.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Nirvana and Weezer Tributes
It's marathon weekend in Houston. But you don't have to be a distance runner to enjoy the official marathon kick-off party, featuring live music by tribute bands to Nirvana (The Nirvana Experience) and Weezer (Weezhur).
When: Friday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to register