Music events worth seeking out in Houston this weekend

Amen Dunes

Po' Up and Paint : Doormat Edition (Trap & Paint)

Nirvana and Weezer Tributes

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.From indie rock to tribute bands, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.---Amen Dunes is an indie rock group made up of Damon McMahon and a rotating cast of collaborators. Catch McMahon's solo act as he plays tracks from his latest studio album, "Freedom."Friday, Jan. 18, 8 p.m.Rockefellers, 3620 Washington Ave.$15 (General Admission - Advance)At this fun pop-up event, you'll have the chance to paint doormats in one of three designs, all while sipping on a BYO beverage and listening to some trap music. General admission is just $10 if you are not going to paint a doormat, but still want to hear some great tunes and have access the the many vendors on site.Sunday, Jan. 20, 2-5 p.m.Richmond Studios, 6238 Richmond Ave.$10 (General admission (no doormat painting)); $35 (Did You Call First Doormat); $35 (Get Tah Steppin Doormat). More ticket options available.It's marathon weekend in Houston. But you don't have to be a distance runner to enjoy the official marathon kick-off party, featuring live music by tribute bands to Nirvana (The Nirvana Experience) and Weezer (Weezhur).Friday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.Free