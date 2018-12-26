Music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Deftones Tribute Deft-Ones
If you are a fan of the Deftones, then you should check out the Deft-Ones, a tribute band with an extended setlist. Two other hard-rocking tribute bands will play as well: RevolveR, a Rage Against the Machine tribute band, as well as Shallow Bay, who will pay tribute to Breaking Benjamin.
When: Thursday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.
Price: Free
Long Island Boys
Long Island Boys treat audiences to a monthly burlesque show. These gentlemen put on a powerful performance, with dancing that evolves into incredible acrobatic feats above water.
When: Sunday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.
Where: Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie St.
Price: $12.50
Shane Smith & the Saints with Cody Sparks
This five-member country crossover band from Austin makes a stop in Houston. Known for their electric and audience-friendly live shows, Shane Smith and the Saints will play tracks from their latest album, Geronimo. Singer-songwriter and guitarist Cody Smith will join them onstage.
When: Saturday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.
Where: 5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098
Price: $15
