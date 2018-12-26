Music events worth seeking out in Houston this week

Deftones Tribute Deft-Ones

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From cover bands to burlesque shows to live country music, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.---If you are a fan of the Deftones, then you should check out the Deft-Ones, a tribute band with an extended setlist. Two other hard-rocking tribute bands will play as well: RevolveR, a Rage Against the Machine tribute band, as well as Shallow Bay, who will pay tribute to Breaking Benjamin.Thursday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m.House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.FreeLong Island Boys treat audiences to a monthly burlesque show. These gentlemen put on a powerful performance, with dancing that evolves into incredible acrobatic feats above water.Sunday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.Prohibition Theatre, 1008 Prairie St.$12.50This five-member country crossover band from Austin makes a stop in Houston. Known for their electric and audience-friendly live shows, Shane Smith and the Saints will play tracks from their latest album, Geronimo. Singer-songwriter and guitarist Cody Smith will join them onstage.Saturday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m.5015 Kirby Drive, Houston, TX 77098$15