MoviePass customers are in store for even more changes.The company says it will no longer offer annual subscriptions.Instead, members will have the option to switch to a monthly subscription or cancel altogether.This is the latest change for MoviePass, which previously allowed its customers to see a movie a day in theaters.It recently changed its program to just three movies a month, and some box office hits are not available for viewing.