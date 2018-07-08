ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

MoviePass gets more expensive with surge pricing

MoviePass, the seemingly affordable way to see multiple movies in one month, is about to cost a little more.

The movie membership app just announced the beginning of peak pricing.

The company was known for its $10 a month bargain price, but that luxury will no longer apply to all times and titles.

For instance, a nighttime show of the latest blockbuster will now cost you more.

The company say they will notify customers when surge pricing will be added.
