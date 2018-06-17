ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"

There's a health warning for those with epilepsy who go to see Incredibles 2. (KTRK)

Families going to watch "Incredibles 2" are seeing a new warning outside movie theaters.

Movie theaters across the country have placed signs to warn customers with epilepsy about flashing lights during the movie.
Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
