Movie theaters warning customers with epilepsy about "Incredibles 2"

Movie theaters across the country have placed signs to warn customers with epilepsy about flashing lights during the movie.
Editor's note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Some have expressed concerns about flashing lights in the new Incredibles 2 movie. If you are among the 3% of people who live with photosensitive epilepsy, you may want to be cautious about seeing this film. About photosensitive epilepsy: https://t.co/CW17vQILSB pic.twitter.com/EZp3De5Ryd— Epilepsy Foundation (@EpilepsyFdn) June 16, 2018