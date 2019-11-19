Arts & Entertainment

Mötley Crüe confirms band will reunite, tour in 2020

LOS ANGELES -- Motley Crüe officially announced their upcoming reunion.

The band will be kicking off a U.S. stadium tour in 2020 with Poison and Def Leppard. Exact dates and venues have yet to be announced.

The news comes six years after publicly signing a "Cessation of Touring" agreement.

After 35 years together on stage, the members of Motley Crüe parted ways without speaking to each other after their final show on Dec. 31, 2015.

Via social media Monday, the band said they changed their minds after seeing a whole new generation of "Crüeheads" ask for the band to come back together.

RELATED: Elton John announces 2 surprise shows in Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentrock music
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Food truck sexual assault part of larger crime spree: HPD
How to outsmart credit card skimmers at gas stations
Boy hurt by flying glass when family car shot at near Eastex Fwy
Houston Rockets unveil NASA inspired jerseys
TSU investigating 'improprieties' regarding admissions process
Prosecutor uses daughter, 13, as bait in child molest case
16-year-old jumps onto airport tarmac to escape from police
Show More
HPD honors Deputy Dhaliwal with new uniform policy
Average life expectancy in Harris County is 79 years old
Texas leader working to turn Montgomery Co. into 'gun sanctuary'
ABC13 Evening News - November 18, 2019
Diesel leak in SW Houston may affect your evening commute
More TOP STORIES News