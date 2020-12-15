Sponsored Content
Moody Gardens is your Holiday Staycation Destination!
Houston offers countless unique Events, Hot Spots, and Places to be, each and every day! In order to bring you updates on our city's exciting activities, as they are happening, ABC13 is going LIVE ON LOCATION! In our December 18 segment we will be Live with Moody Gardens to see what they have in store for this season. See how this local favorite is your one-stop destination for a family vacation..and best of all it's not 100 miles away! Take an inside look at. the awesome attractions Moody Gardens offeres that the whole everyone will love. As always you can enjoy the Rainforest and Aquarium Pyramids, MG3D Theater and 4D Theaters, Discovery Museum, 20,000 Leagues Interactive Adventure, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Reef Rescue Virtual Reality Experience, and the new Dinos Alive exhibit. But, just in time for your holiday vacation, you can experience Holiday in the Gardens, which includes the amazing sights of Festival of Lights the thrilling Arctic Slide and much more!
Learn about awesome packages and value days that will save you money as you plan your family's next adventure! Moody Gardens is taking all precautions to ensure that you feel safe and comfortable as you enjoy your experience so that nothing interrupts your fun! Learn More
