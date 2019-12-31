Arts & Entertainment

Michelle Obama named 'most admired woman' for the second year in a row, poll finds

For the second year in a row, former first lady Michelle Obama has been named the 'most admired woman' in the world, besting current first lady Melania Trump.

The current first lady, Melania Trump, came just behind Obama, according to a Gallup poll released Monday.

According to the poll, Obama was the only woman to rank in double digits this year with 10 percent of the vote, down by 15 percent from last year.

The poll also stated President Trump and former President Barack Obama tied this year as the most admired man.

In July, an annual study conducted by an online research firm, YouGov, also ranked the former first lady as the most admired woman.

The 2018 Gallup poll was conducted shortly after Obama released her bestselling book of 2018, "Becoming".

The top spot was previously held by Hillary Clinton for 17 years.

Each year since 1948, Gallup has conducted a survey asking which man and woman in the world they admire the most. This year's results were based on a Dec. 2-5 poll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmelania trumpmichelle obamastudy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fugitive in ex's killing asked about cremating his own body: Sources
12-year-old wrestled knife away from brother during stabbing
Troopers prove drunk driving with math in crash that killed 3
Man dies after suffering brain bleed during fight near Kemah bar
Dad creates PSA after 9-year-old killed by drunk driver
2 families heartbroken after sons killed at rap video shoot
Family honors 7-year-old shot and killed 1 year after death
Show More
Chilly New Year's Eve Night... Rain returns on New Year's Day
ABC13 Evening News for December 30, 2019
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
The best parties in Houston to ring in 2020
The 11 biggest Houston restaurants and bars to close this year
More TOP STORIES News