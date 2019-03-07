Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson's music pulled from some radio stations after ;Leaving Neverland' documentary

Several radio stations in New Zealand, the UK and Canada have stopped playing Michael Jackson's music following the premiere of the HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland."

The two-part series revisits allegations of child sexual abuse levied against Jackson and focuses on detailed and disturbing stories from two men who say Jackson groomed them for sex and molested them when they were little boys.

Although some stations have chosen to pull Jackson's music, some music museums say they plan to keep their Jackson exhibits on display.

The National Museum of African American Music says some Michael Jackson artifacts will be on display in a planned exhibit called "One Nation Under A Groove," when the museum opens in downtown Nashville in early 2020.

In Detroit, chairwoman and CEO of the Motown Museum, Robin Terry, said, "Michael Jackson's musical contributions remain part of the Motown story."

Jackson's estate is engaging in a campaign of ads, lawsuits and interviews in an attempt to salvage the late pop star's image.

The estate called the documentary a character assassination and added that the film takes allegations and treats them as facts.

