metallica

Metallica lead singer James Hetfield re-enters rehab; Tour delayed

The lead singer of metal band Metallica has gone back into rehab.

As a result, the band announced that it is postponing its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

RELATED: Rapid Fire: Metallica's Lars Ulrich

The band says lead singer James Hetfield has re-entered a treatment program for "an addiction." And that It's something he's struggled with on and off for years.

The band is promising to make its way back down under as soon as Hetfield's heath improves-- and their schedule permits.

RELATED: First Chase Center event brought traffic, excitement and news about Metallica's upcoming album

All tickets will be refunded.






Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertaddictionrehabdrug addictionmetallicau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
METALLICA
Metallica donates $100K to Houston area Lone Star campus
Interview with Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich
Rock out! Metallica pop-up shop in Houston
Lars Ulrich: 'Houston is one of my favorite cities'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Pioneering' deputy dies after being shot from behind: sheriff
Timeline of fatal deputy shooting
Harris County deputy killed: What we know about suspect
Slain deputy carried the torch for the entire community
Radio broadcasts capture search for deputy's shooter
Sikh community mourns loss of hero deputy
Sheriff calls for prayer after beloved deputy killed
Show More
Recent Houston-area law enforcement deaths
Law school graduate opens wine bar in Missouri City
Teen sucked in water park's drain was put in coma
Missouri City's edible arbor trail: Pick fruit right off trees!
HOUSTON WEATHER: A few downpours Saturday
More TOP STORIES News