ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Memorial set at Florida arena for slain rapper XXXTentacion

EMBED </>More Videos

Jahseh Onfroy, the rapper who went by XXXTentacion, was shot and killed in Florida on Monday. (Miami-Dade County Corrections Office via Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Florida --
A major public memorial is planned at a Florida arena for rising rap star XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed this week.

The family of the 20-year-old rapper announced Saturday that a memorial will be held next Wednesday at BB&T Center, a 20,000 seat arena that is home to hockey's Florida Panthers.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death
EMBED More News Videos

Dedrick Devonshay Williams arrested in shooting death of XXXTentacion



A flyer posted to XXXTentacion's Instagram page invites fans to "come say your final goodbye."

The rapper was fatally shot in his BMW as he left an upscale motorcycle dealership in Florida on Monday. A 22-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder.

XXXTentacion had his second album reach No. 1 in March and had a top 10 hit with "Sad!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Show More
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
More News