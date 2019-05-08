cominguproses

Meet the 30 men competing for Hannah B.'s heart on 'The Bachelorette'

Ryan, 25, a roller boy from Philadelphia, PA (ABC)
By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- It's time to go into "Beast" mode! The Bachelorette Hannah B. will soon begin her search for love.

At long last, we are finally getting a look at the 30 men competing for her heart.

Among them, there's a golf pro, a professional basketball player, a singer/songwriter, and a surfer, just to name a few.

Don't miss the premiere of the 15th season of "The Bachelorette," on Monday, May 13th at 8/7c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthannah brownthe bacheloretteabccominguproseschris harrisonbachelorette
COMINGUPROSES
Luke steals the show on 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All'
'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams engaged
'Bachelorette' Hannah reveals who was in the windmill
4 rose stunner on 'Bachelorette' hometown dates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News