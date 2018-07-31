ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.

Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.

This 1981 photo shows Jamie Farr, from front left, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers.


The 82-year-old says he's not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda says he has acted and given talks since then. He says he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.

From left to right: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda and William Christopher during the taping of the final episode of "*M*A*S*H" in January 1983.



Alda says revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson's that there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing" and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.

EMBED More News Videos

Symptoms of Parkinson's disease in wake of Alan Alda announcement

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenthealthcelebrityparkinson's disease
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'ASTROWORLD': Travis Scott announces release date for album
Grocery Joe, Jordan, steal the 'The Men Tell All' show
3 can't-miss EDM shows in Houston this weekend
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
One Minute Weather: Strong storms in Houston today
Missing woman's apartment ransacked but still no sign of her
Police kill homeowner after he killed intruder in his home
Some parents upset over flyers to arm teachers in Santa Fe
Death reported on flight from Taiwan to Houston
Police: Doctor molested over 2 dozen children over the years
TEXANS CAMP: WR Will Fuller looking strong after week 1
Father of 2 accused of trying to meet teen girl for sex
Show More
Chipotle gives away free guac on National Avocado Day
HERE, VINNY! Missing boa constrictor has neighbors on edge
Alleged child abuser caught in Mexico after 27 years
Penn State frat member learns sentence in pledge death case
Hypnosis being used more often to treat stomach problems
More News