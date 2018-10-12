ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Marvel star Ariana Greenblatt talks about competing on 'DWTS: Juniors' with Artyon and Brandon

Jennifer Matarese interviews Ariana Greenblatt, Artyon Celestine, and Brandon Armstrong about "DWTS Juniors."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
This may make you feel old! This week, the contestants on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors will dance to songs that came out the year they were born. For all of them, that means after the year 2000.

Ariana Greenblatt of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity Wars, Bad Moms Christmas, and Disney's Stuck in the Middle will be dancing to Girlfriend by Avril Lavigne, as Ariana was born in the year 2007.

"It is super fun being on the show! I love dancing and performing," Ariana said.

This week she'll be dancing the jive with her juniors pro partner, 11-year-old Artyon Celestine.



"Best mentor, best choreography, best friend," Artyon said of his pro mentor Brandon Armstrong.

Armstrong is also a pro partner on the grown up original version of Dancing with the Stars. He's competing with Tinashe this season and training the juniors at the same time!

"They are crazy talented kids and it is so fun getting to work with them," Armstrong said.

The duo is tied in the top spot right now so it seems pretty safe to say we can expect to see a lot more of them this season!

Don't miss their dance this Sunday night at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
