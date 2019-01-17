Mariah Carey is suing her former personal assistant, calling her an extortionist.The pop superstar is accusing her former assistant of betrayal and blackmail.The 48-year-old says Lianna Azarian secretly filmed her during personal activities and then threatened to release them if she didn't pay her $8 million.Attorneys for Azarian say the lawsuit is only a distraction since she filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the singer.