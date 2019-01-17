MARIAH CAREY

Mariah Carey sues former assistant for 'blackmailing' her with 'embarrassing' videos

EMBED </>More Videos

Mariah Carey suing ex-employee over alleged extortion of $8M

Mariah Carey is suing her former personal assistant, calling her an extortionist.

The pop superstar is accusing her former assistant of betrayal and blackmail.

The 48-year-old says Lianna Azarian secretly filmed her during personal activities and then threatened to release them if she didn't pay her $8 million.

Attorneys for Azarian say the lawsuit is only a distraction since she filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the singer.
