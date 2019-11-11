madonna

Florida man sues Madonna over delayed start time of upcoming concert

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. -- A man in Florida is suing Madonna because of the delayed start time of upcoming concert.

Madonna fan, Nate Hollander, said he spent over $1,000 dollars back in August for the Madame X Tour performance in Miami Beach, Fla. scheduled for December 17.

Hollander said in October, he was then told the concert would now start two hours later than the time listed on the tickets.

The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. but has now been moved to 10:30 p.m., according to Ticketmaster

In his lawsuit, Hollander said that's too late and the new time is "a breach of contract."

He said no refund has been offered for the time difference.

Madonna and her team have not responded to requests for a comment on the matter at this time.

The singer has been known to push back the start times of her shows.

Last month, some concertgoers said a few of her Madame X performances in Chicago didn't end until 1:30 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaconcertlawsuitmadonnau.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MADONNA
Letter written by Tupac to Madonna to hit the auction block
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Madonna wins court ruling halting sale of Tupac love letter
Madonna wins court order to stop sale of Tupac letter
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front rolls through Monday afternoon-evening
Man who got out of car in middle of highway hit by driver
Funeral preparations finalized for honorary officer Abigail
Lost teenager has cell phone GPS to thank for his safe return
Duck hunters discover Baytown woman's body near Ship Channel
Why is Veterans Day on November 11?
Veteran's family learns of Normandy service 75 years later
Show More
J.J. Watt's new shoe honors Korean War veteran grandpa
Exclusive: Houston chemists work to maximize your fuel
Noose found on health and science campus
Kylie Jenner and Bun B seen at 'Space Village' grand opening
Jose Altuve's wife expecting baby girl
More TOP STORIES News