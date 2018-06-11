ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Man sues Justin Bieber for allegedly punching him in face

Justin Bieber is being sued after he allegedly punched a man in the face. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
A man is suing Justin Bieber, claiming the pop star punched him in the face back in 2016.

Rodney Cannon says Bieber snapped when he took a picture of him at an NBA Finals game in Cleveland.

He says the singer started threatening him and demanded he delete the photo.

Cannon says Bieber then punched him various times.

The suit claims the incident happened in front a crowd of people, and that Cannon continues to suffer from "mental and physical pain."

Bieber's manager calls the accusations completely false.
