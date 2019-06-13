Arts & Entertainment

Man goes for Guinness World Record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' 200 times in theaters

Here's something to Marvel at: an Avengers fan claims to have watched "Endgame" 114 times and says he's not planning to stop watching any time soon.

Agustin Alanis from Florida says he is going for the Guinness World Record.

The 30 year old hopes to watch the movie 200 times before it leaves theaters.

Alanis is watching the blockbuster approximately 4-to-5 times every weekend.

Hopefully, he's catching those discounted matinees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmovieworld recordu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News