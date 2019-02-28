Arts & Entertainment

Luke Perry hospitalized in LA area after paramedics called to his home for reported stroke patient

EMBED <>More Videos

Luke Perry came to fame with his role as Dylan McKay in "Beverly Hills 90210."

Updated 27 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES -- Luke Perry has been hospitalized in the Los Angeles area after paramedics were called to the actor's home in response to a reported stroke patient.

The actor's representative said Perry was under observation a the hospital Thursday morning,

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the "90210" actor's home in Sherman Oaks Wednesday shortly before 9:40 a.m. regarding a request for medical aid.

According to dispatch audio, the medical aid was in response to a stroke patient.

The 52-year-old was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital.

Perry shot to fame for his role as Dylan McKay on the hit 1990s TV show, "90210." More recently, he is currently part of the cast of "Riverdale."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthcelebritymedical emergencyactorstrokehospital
TOP STORIES
Grandma killed in driveway was beloved volunteer teacher's aide
Updated 21 minutes ago
12-year-old and 13-year-old girls missing from Alief
Updated an hour ago
2-week old severely beaten by father dies, investigators say
Updated 2 hours ago
Former Texans WR Demaryius Thomas arrested in rollover crash
Updated 33 minutes ago
World's smallest baby goes home from hospital
Updated 15 minutes ago
Texas man set to be executed for killing wife's family
Sweet job alert! Cadbury hiring chocolate taste-tester
Updated 2 hours ago
Show More
Stolen car crashes between two houses in NW Harris County
Updated 16 minutes ago
Box truck driver crashes into construction vehicle in W. Houston
Michael Jackson's brothers say 'Leaving Neverland' neglects facts
Updated an hour ago
Officer adopts dog he rescued on duty
Updated an hour ago
1 killed when Lexus goes airborne on Hwy 99, lands on pickup
More TOP STORIES News