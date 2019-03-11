Arts & Entertainment

Los Tigres del Norte set all-time RodeoHouston attendance record

Expect big crowds for 'Go Tejano Day'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Sunday's 'Go Tejano Day' at RodeoHouston featured a record-breaking return by Los Tigres del Norte.

The band last played on the rodeo stage in 2002 at the Astrodome.

Prior to Sunday's performance, six of the last 10 rodeo attendance records were held by 'Go Tejano Day' performers.

Los Tigres del Norte performed in front of 75,586 fans, breaking Cardi B's short-lived record by six.

