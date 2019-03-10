Arts & Entertainment

Los Tigres del Norte return to RodeoHouston for 'Go Tejano Day'

Expect big crowds for 'Go Tejano Day'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's 'Go Tejano Day' at RodeoHouston tonight, and Los Tigres del Norte will make a big return.

The band last played on the rodeo stage in 2002 at the Astrodome.

Big crowds are expected at NRG on Sunday, as six of the last 10 rodeo attendance records were held by Go Tejano Day performers.

We'll have to see if Los Tigres del Norte can beat out Cardi B's record of 75,580.

