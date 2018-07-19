Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez offer free concert tickets for Dreamers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Los Tigres del Norte and Alejandro Fernandez are offering Dreamers a chance to see them for free.
The multi-platinum Spanish-language musicians have teamed up with Dream Big Nevada to offer free tickets at every show on their tour, which heads to Houston on August 30 at Toyota Center.
Dreamers are unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the U.S. at a young age.
Dreamers can apply for tickets at dreambignv.org.
Their stories will be shared during the concerts and on social media.