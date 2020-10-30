Operation Varsity Blues

Actress Lori Loughlin reports to California prison after plea in college admissions scandal

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Actress Lori Loughlin began serving her two-month prison sentence at a Dublin, Calif. prison Friday for her role in last year's college admission scheme, a source told ABC News.

In August, a judge accepted Loughlin's plea deal and ruled she must serve two months for paying $500,000, along with her a husband, to admit her daughters into the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Loughlin's husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was ordered in August to serve five months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Loughlin was also ordered to pay $150,000 and to complete 100 hours of community service, in addition to the federal prison sentence.

The couple is among dozens of parents implicated in the college admissions scandal that came to light in March of last year.

Prior to the plea deal, the case had been scheduled to go to trial in October.

Because of the "huge emotional and physical toll" the case had on Loughlin and her husband, the two reversed course earlier this year and pleaded guilty to charges relating the admission scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli previously claimed they were innocent and that their payments were donations, rather than admission bribes.

The federal prison in Dublin is considered low-security and is for female inmates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdublinscandalhollywoodoperation varsity bluescollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OPERATION VARSITY BLUES
Former HISD employee pleads guilty in college admission scam
Inside Lori Loughlin & husband's guilty plea in college admissions scam
Loughlin to plead guilty in college scam; Will serve prison time
Gervais zings Felicity Huffman over prison time during Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Area counties smash records ahead of final early voting
More than 9 million Texans have cast ballots so far
Study: Grocery store workers at serious risk for COVID infection
How Houston is tracking who might be spreading COVID-19
You're going to love the weather this weekend!
Free Halloween events happening around town this weekend
2 women robbed with knife at Houston ATM, suspects wanted: police
Show More
Texas family mourns 17-year-old daughter who had COVID-19
Zeta is gone but new system brewing in the Caribbean
2-week El Paso County shutdown now in effect
Man dies after hitting tree during chase in NW Harris Co.
5 Black doctors at Texas Children's celebrated in viral photo
More TOP STORIES News