Arts & Entertainment

Lizzo hosting mass meditation amid growing coronavirus fears

With her Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo debut performance cancelled over coronavirus concerns, Lizzo says she plans to do a mass meditation on Instagram live Friday.

The singer and songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday to announce her live meditation.

"I'm going live tomorrow morning to do a mass meditation. We need healing from fear during this global crisis," Lizzo wrote. "If you with me, join me with a high vibration and any sanitizer you got."



The rapid spread and mass media coverage of the coronavirus has sparked anxiety worldwide, as people try their best to stay calm and safe amid a worsening pandemic.

SEE MORE:

RodeoHouston closes, cancels several concerts amid coronavirus concerns

Rodeo performers react to RodeoHouston cancellation

RODEOHouston vendors brought to tears with the cancellation news
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustoncelebritycoronavirusrodeo houstonsocial mediau.s. & worldgood newsinstagram
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Humid start to Friday ahead of a weekend cool front
What we know about the 18 Houston-area coronavirus cases
Houston-area school closings and delays
How Houston-area places of worship are responding to coronavirus
1 dead after couple ambushed in their SE Houston driveway
Check Houston traffic map for current road conditions
Harris County Juvenile Justice Center closed to public
Show More
Shoppers find empty grocery store shelves due to coronavirus
Man who felt sick claims he had trouble getting virus test
Digital Deal of the Day
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
Kids stuck home? Here's a few COVID-19 cabin fever cures
More TOP STORIES News