Lizzo to headline RodeoHouston on Black Heritage Day

Lizzo preforming at #HLSR Friday March 13th. The Elsik HS alum graduated in 2006.#abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/6h0r6JuEtc — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020

Bun B getting ready to make the Friday #HLSR concert announcement #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/qguE3LmvXy — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) February 4, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Rodeo record breakers: Top 5 performers

EMBED >More News Videos Several artists have performed Selena tributes at this year's rodeo

EMBED >More News Videos 'KING GEORGE': He landed in Houston less than an hour before taking the stage. No rehearsals, no sound checks. Just pure country.

EMBED >More News Videos WE SEE YOU, LIZZO! She was spotted all around H-town and she definitely brought the juice!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A superstar is coming to RodeoHouston to perform for the hometown crowd.Rapper Bun B announced live from Elsik High School in Alief ISD that Lizzo will be the first of three Friday night performers at RodeoHouston this year.The students were the first to hear the announcement, which was fitting in Alief, because that's where Lizzo attended school.Lizzo will perform on Black Heritage Day, which is set for Friday, March 13.Lizzo, who also attended the University of Houston, is coming off some huge wins. She earned her first-ever Grammy, taking home three awards during the ceremony held in Los Angeles in January.Rumors have been flying as to who the Friday night performers would be.Some can't help but question if Selena Gomez will be one of them.On Monday, an event website listed a concert for the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer for Friday, March 6 at NRG, the same place where the rodeo concerts are held.No official word has been given on Gomez, so you'll have to stay tuned to find out.There will be two more RodeoHouston concert reveals today. The next one is at 10:30 a.m. and the final Friday headliner will be announced at 1:30 p.m. at two more Houston-area high schools.Tickets for the remaining three entertainers will go on sale Thursday, Feb. 6.The 2020 rodeo will run from Tuesday, March 3 to Sunday, March 22. Here are the acts confirmed for this year!Tuesday, March 3 - Country -Wednesday, March 4 - Country -Thursday, March 5 - Latin Pop -Friday, March 6 - Hip Hop/R&B - TBDSaturday, March 7 - Country -Sunday, March 8 - Norteno -Monday, March 9 - Country -Tuesday, March 10 - K-Pop -Wednesday, March 11 - Country -Thursday, March 12 - Country -Friday, March 13 - Hip Hop/Pop -Saturday, March 14 - Country -Sunday, March 15 - Country -Monday, March 16 - Country -Tuesday, March 17 - Pop -Wednesday, March 18 - R&B/Pop -Thursday, March 19 - Country -Friday, March 20 - EDM - TBDSaturday, March 21 - Country -Sunday, March 22 - Country -