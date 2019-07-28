disney

'The Lion King' reigns above box office for second week

By Andrew Dalton
LOS ANGELES -- The Lion King's strong circle of life has reached into a second weekend.

According to studio estimates Sunday, Disney's photorealistic reimagining brought in $75 million to again finish at the top of the North American box office. Its domestic total of $350 million makes it the year's fourth highest-grossing film after just 10 days of release.

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" was a distant second with $40 million in its opening weekend for Sony, but it was the biggest opening ever for a film from director Quentin Tarantino.

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie bested the 2009 opening of Tarantino's "Inglourious Basterds" by $2 million.

Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" was third with $12.2 million in its fourth weekend and has earned a cumulative $344 million.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

MORE ON DISNEY AND PIXAR FILMS

Beyonce, Donald Glover sing 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight?' from 'Lion King': LISTEN

'Lion King' Monopoly game: New edition features musical Pride Rock card holder, character tokens and more

Watch Beyonce talking as Nala for first time in new 'Lion King' clip

Meet the new characters in Pixar's 'Toy Story 4'

Summer movie preview: 'Toy Story,' 'Aladdin,' 'Lion King,' among movies with familiar characters returning to theaters

What to know about upcoming streaming service Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesbusinessdisneymovie news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Disney makes surprise delivery to kids at Texas Children's
'The Lion King' opening weekend sets July box office record
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Wrong person to mess with': Female jogger chases down male flasher
Woman dead, off-duty deputy shot in southeast Houston
Possibly impaired teen driver slams into patrol cars on I-10
110-year-old Houston woman credits longevity to faith in God
Dir. of national intelligence expected to depart Trump admin: Sources
Man dies after being hit by 3 cars in northeast Houston
Artist with contributions to UH and Buffalo Bayou dies at 95
Show More
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Humidity and rain chances return this weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
2 dead, 3 taken to hospital in possible drunk driving crash
More TOP STORIES News