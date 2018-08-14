ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

ABC News' Linsey Davis opens up about her new children's book

Linsey Davis is known by many as a veteran network correspondent for ABC News, but now she's taking on a whole new role as an author.

Davis wrote her first children's book entitled, "The World is Awake: A Celebration of Everyday Blessings," this year.

The book illustrates two young children who are learning to be thankful for their blessings.

Davis says her son inspired her to write the book when he asked her, "does God wake up the flowers?"

She said the question surprised her, and his ability to understand the concept of God and the beauty surrounding the world.

Davis says religion is important to her and her family, and she wanted to express that in her book.

The book is available in stores and online.
