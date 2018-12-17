ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to Houston today

Lil' Wayne bringing free concert tour to four cities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
This year, Lil' Wayne liberated his long-awaited 12th studio album "Tha Carter V" after years of a behind-the-scenes legal battle.

Now, the legendary rapper is celebrating the album's release with a free concert in Houston today.

The New Orleans-born artist is kicking off the four-city "I Ain't S--- Without You" tour today in H-town. Other cities include Atlanta, Washington and Chicago.

The tour is being held on behalf of the Tidal music streaming service. Subscribers of the streaming app will be able to RSVP for tickets for free. In addition, Tidal members with Sprint Unlimited Plus service will get VIP access to the show.

Tickets can be reserved at this site.

Details of the show, including time and location, were not immediately announced.

However, fans were seen lined up early this morning outside the Sprint store in the 3300 block of Westpark to pick up their tickets.

RELATED: Lil' Wayne among stars featured in Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD Fest
Some say they were scammed while trying to attend Travis Scott's 'Astroworld Fest'

Related Topics:
entertainmentfree concertconcertHouston
