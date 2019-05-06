Lil' Wayne and blink-182 team up for show in The Woodlands

The two acts jointly announced their North American tour that will take them to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Wednesday, July 31. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at noon on the Live Nation website. Welsh band Neck Deep was announced as the supporting act.
A presale is also scheduled Tuesday at 10 a.m. through blink-182's website.
To announce their partnership, a video was posted featuring the Louisiana rapper and the trio from southern California performing a mashup of hits "A Milli" and "What's My Age Again."
Lil' Wayne is coming off the long-anticipated release of "Tha Carter V," which is his 12th studio album. Blink-182 has continued to tour over the last few years since releasing "California," the band's seventh studio album, in 2016.
For Wayne, The Woodlands stop is a follow-up to his show last December in Houston that he offered to fans for free.
In addition, blink-182 was announced last week as part of the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series on ABC. The band performs Friday, July 19.