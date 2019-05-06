Arts & Entertainment

Lil' Wayne and blink-182 team up for show in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- In a "best of both worlds" pairing, rapper Lil' Wayne and pop punk icons blink-182 are teaming up for a Houston area tour stop this summer.

The two acts jointly announced their North American tour that will take them to the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Wednesday, July 31. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 10 at noon on the Live Nation website. Welsh band Neck Deep was announced as the supporting act.

A presale is also scheduled Tuesday at 10 a.m. through blink-182's website.

To announce their partnership, a video was posted featuring the Louisiana rapper and the trio from southern California performing a mashup of hits "A Milli" and "What's My Age Again."

Lil' Wayne is coming off the long-anticipated release of "Tha Carter V," which is his 12th studio album. Blink-182 has continued to tour over the last few years since releasing "California," the band's seventh studio album, in 2016.

For Wayne, The Woodlands stop is a follow-up to his show last December in Houston that he offered to fans for free.

RELATED:
In addition, blink-182 was announced last week as part of the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series on ABC. The band performs Friday, July 19.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe woodlandsconcertticketsrapperrock music
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News